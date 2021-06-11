Ford, Mahindra to donate medical equipment worth ₹6 cr.

CHENNAI

11 June 2021 00:38 IST

Ulaga Samudhaya Sevaa Sangam contributes ₹2 crore to Chief Minister’s relief fund

Ford Motor India Company will donate oxygen concentrators, PPE kits and face masks to the State government. Medical equipment worth more than ₹6 crore will be given towards COVID-19 relief.

The company’s general manager (government affairs), Balaji, met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat on Thursday and presented a cheque of ₹50 lakh for the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF).

The Mahindra Group, too, will be supplying 200 oxygen concentrators, worth ₹6 crore.

Ulaga Samudhaya Sevaa Sangam contributed ₹2 crore to the CMPRF. The cheque was presented by its president S.K.M. Maeilanandhan. News 7’s managing director V. Subramanian met Mr. Stalin and gave a cheque for ₹1 crore.

The Thoothukudi Nazareth Diocese contributed ₹1 crore. Bishop Samuel Devasahayam gave the cheque to Mr. Stalin.

The Consortium of Self-financing Professional, Arts and Science Colleges in Tamil Nadu gave ₹1 crore. It was handed over by the group’s president, R.S. Munirathinam.

Mr. Munirathinam, who is also the founder of the R.M.K. Group of Institutions, gave ₹2 crore on behalf of the college.

An amount of ₹1 crore was given by Sree Gokulam Chits. The cheque was presented to the Chief Minister by its managing director Gokulam Gopalan.

Aravind Eye Hospital’s chief medical officer S. Aravind donated ₹50 lakh.

President of the National Institution for Quality and Reliability S. Rajasekaran contributed ₹25 lakh.

Prashanth Hospital’s chairman Geetha Haripriya gave ₹25 lakh.

Madras University Vice-Chancellor S. Gowri donated ₹20 lakh collected from a day’s salary of the varsity’s employees.

Rajan Eye Care and Rotary, T. Nagar, donated 2,000 vials of mouthwash to the Omandurar Medical College Hospital. Rajan Dental Institute also gave 100 bottles of mouthwash for COVID-19 patients to the same hospital. R. Gunaseelan, director, Chennai Dental Research Foundation and Rajan Dental Institute, handed over the bottles.