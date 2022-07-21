Tamil Nadu

Ford India rolls out last car from its Chennai plant

The last EcoSport rolling out of the Ford’s Chennai plant on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Sangeetha Kandavel CHENNAI July 21, 2022 22:59 IST
Updated: July 21, 2022 22:59 IST

Ford India rolled out its last car, EcoSport, from its plant near Chennai on Wednesday fulfilling all its export commitments ahead of the formal closure of the unit.

Ford India spokesperson to an email query said: “We thank all the employees for their support in completing the B515 export vehicle production. We will continue to have a limited number of employees supporting FCSD parts production. Thereafter, the company will take the necessary next steps for plant closure.”

The Ford EcoSport, in its launch, took the Indian automobile industry by storm. From being extremely well received for its looks when it was launched in 2012 in New Delhi, followed by the official introduction on June 26, 2013, Ford shocked the market by launching it at a price of ₹5.59 lakh. It has been one of the most-exported cars in Ford India’s line-up.

Talks with union

Ford India will provide additional time to support the completion of severance discussions with the union, the company will continue to pay wages to all employees until August 31, 2022. “This is subject to the union and employees’ continued support as and when required by the company/supervisors throughout July and August. We look forward to the union’s support in concluding the severance negotiations successfully well before the August deadline,” the spokesperson added.

Last September, Ford announced it would cease vehicle manufacturing operations at its Chennai plant by June on account of significant accumulated losses and inability to find a sustainable path forward. On May 30, employees started protesting seeking a better severance package and production was halted. A few days later, a section of employees agreed to support production and went to the shop floor. Last month, Ford said production would be extended until the end of July.

Read more...