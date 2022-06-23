Ford extends production at its Chennai plant till July

Management, workers to hold discussions on severance package

Ford India has agree to pay wages to all those employees who are supporting its production schedule. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Management, workers to hold discussions on severance package

Ford India Pvt. Ltd. has decided to extend production at its Chennai plant till July-end.

On September 9, 2021, Ford announced that it would cease vehicle manufacturing operations at its Chennai plant by June 2022 on account of accumulated losses and inability to find a sustainable path forward.

To an email query, the company spokesperson said: “Pursuant to the employee cascade on June 9, the company received a positive response with a vast number of employees consenting to support production in parallel to discussions on the severance package on offer. Therefore, the company has decided to extend production till July-end.”

No work no pay

The company said that for all the employees continuing to support production in July, the wages/employment will be protected. For employees continuing to be on illegal strike, it will be “loss of pay” as per the certified standing orders in force from June 14. It is learnt that over 50% of the employees have consented to support production while requesting to discuss the severance package on offer.

Ford’s Chennai plant has around 2,600 permanent hourly employees across vehicle assembly and powertrain operations.