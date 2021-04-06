For this community, casting vote is a compulsive habit

Tirupattur

06 April 2021 23:57 IST

Members want proper houses, good drinking water supply

For 18-year-old R.Ranjitha, from the Narikurava community, applying the indelible ink in her finger and casting vote for the first time was an exciting experience. She hopes that the person who comes to power will do good for her community.

There are more than 1,000 Narikuravas living in Gandhi Nagar, Agaramcheri, Ambur constituency in Tirupattur district. Out of this, there are 260 voters.

Members of the community claimed that there were 46 first-time voters among them. “I don’t know much about politics but I wanted to exercise my democratic right. I hope the candidate I chose would win and do good for the constituency, especially for us,” Ms.Ranjitha said.

Members of this community, who have been living in Gandhi Nagar, for past many decades, have never failed to vote.

“We come as a group to vote. Nearly four decades ago, we wanted to boycott elections as our demands were not met. But we didn’t do it and voted,” said S.Anandan, an elderly member of the community.

Meeting held

D. Rajini, one of the leaders of the community, living in Agaramcheri, said a meeting was held among the members a week before the election, and it was decided that everyone should vote. “We analyse what each candidate has promised for the development of our community and we decide whom to vote for,” he said.

Mr. Rajini said that they need proper houses and good drinking water supply. He said that during Chief Minister K. Kamaraj’s regime they were given 65 acres of land.

“But it was grabbed by different people. I advise youngsters that it is important to vote to choose the leader who can bring a change in the society. I want the mentality among our community members towards education of our children, especially girls, to change,” he said.