For some, birthday gifts don’t come so easily

Chelladurai strives to reach Madurai in cycle to get 1,000-rupee government dole

T. Chelladurai has been working as a driver in the office of a car dealer in Madurai for the past eight years. In April-end, he was told that he could not be employed any more as he had completed 58 years. Without any retirement benefits, he returned to Srivilliputtur where his wife and daughter are living.

He had little money but his heart was big, especially for his little daughter whose birthday falls next month. Four days ago, he began pedalling all the way from Srivilliputhur to Madurai, a distance of 75 km, to get the government’s dole of ₹1,000 and buy a gift for his little daughter. But after covering two-thirds of the distance he became exhausted.

An advocate, who saw his plight, took him in his car to the ration shop in Madurai. Mr. Chelladurai received all the ration supplies but due to exhaustion, forgot to ask for ₹1000 for which he had gone there.

He returned home just with the ration goods. The revenue authorities, who learnt about his bicycle struggle, found him and handed over the financial assistance at his home.

When asked about his struggle, Mr. Chelladurai said, “My daughter Sri Kriba will turn 8 years on August 10. With no job, I thought at least ₹1,000, the assistance announced by the government, will help me to buy her new dress.”

The only source of income was from his wife, Velammal,47, who works in a brick kiln.

Since his ration card was in his Madurai residential address, he had to travel all the way, said Mr. Chelladurai.

“As I did not have any two-wheeler, I tried to pedal my way to Madurai on a bicycle,” he said. However, after reaching Tirumangalam, he developed uneasiness.

“The advocate took me back to Tirumangalam and helped me reach Srivilliputtur in a car the next day,” he said.

After the news spread, revenue authorities helped him transfer his ration card from Madurai to a local ration shop. On Saturday, he was given ₹1,500 and essential goods through Virudhunagar district Legal Services Authority.

Mr. Chelladurai, who thanked everyone for their help, said all that he now wanted was a job.