For retail sector in T.N. to grow, experts call for sector-specific policy

February 20, 2023 12:59 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Retailers Association of India has urged the Tamil Nadu government to come out with a policy specific to the retail segment. Retail is one of the biggest sectors in the State, which has some well known shopping hubs in Chennai and Coimbatore.

According to Kumar Rajagopalan, chief executive officer of the Retailers Association of India, Tamil Nadu has been in the forefront of the development of chain stores, over the past five decades.

“Many of the developments in retail have taken place without a formal focus towards consumption by policy makers. However, many Acts and policies of various departments impact the working of retail businesses such as the Shop and Establishment Act, Labour Act, and Weights and Measurement Act etc.

Therefore, it is imperative that the State governments focus on retail as a sector, to enable the sector to grow since this sector is important from employment, support to consumption and taxes for the government,” he said.

Any retail policy must focus on ease of doing business and development facilitation. “Retailers need anywhere from 20 to 50 licenses depending on the kinds of items that they sell as goods or services. This needs to be focussed and eased for automatic licence processing online. Similarly, work hours need to be allowed, based on consumer preference,” Mr. Rajagopalan said.

Currently, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Haryana have a policy for retail and some of them offer skilling support for the retail sector.

Retailers whom The Hindu spoke to said if channelised well, this sector could also attract investments during the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024.

Data provided by global real estate firm Jones Lang LaSalle shows that in the last few years big brands including Reliance- Trends (Digital, Jiomart, Avantra); Aditya Birla (Pantaloons, Van Heusen, Ted Baker); Tata (Zudio, Croma, Westside, Taneira, Tanishq) and Landmark (Max Fashion, Home Centre, Lifestyle, Spar) have picked up prominent space in Tamil Nadu.

Homegrown retailers such as Pothys and Saravana Stores have also opened new stores last year and have planned to open a few more more in the sub-urban locations.

Similarly many jewellery brands have also opened new branches in the peripheral catchment areas. Apart from this, there are at least 11 grade-A malls in the city with a combined occupancy of 6.5 million sq ft, while there are possibly around 4 grade-B malls. Across Tamil Nadu, there are 5 or 6 grade-A malls operating in Coimbatore and Madurai too.

According to Jerry Kingsley, head of strategic consulting and valuation advisory India & city lead capital markets – Chennai, Jones Lang LaSalle; T. Nagar in Chennai which has over 17 million square feet of retail space, boasts more than ₹1,500 crore of annual sales from top 4-5 home-grown outlets.”

On the need for a retail policy, Mr. Kingsley said, “Retailers face hurdles in obtaining numerous licenses, dealing with multiple agencies for establishment and operations. Fund raising is also a challenge severely stunting their growth potential.

A cohesive retail policy is the need of the hour with focus towards: ease of doing business, ease in raising capital and stimulus for technology centric newer models for sustained growth.”

Besides, a proactive approach by the Tamil Nadu Government to allow change in the land zoning of assigned/ government land to accommodate retail is needed, he said.

The retail sector in India is expected to reach USD 1.2 trillion by 2030. The sector accounts for 10% of India’s GDP and 8% of employment. Globally India is the fifth largest global destination in retail space.