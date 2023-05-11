For PWD, a tough task of breathing a fresh life into heritage buildings in Tamil Nadu 

May 11, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST

A forest palace with stunning architecture, once a vibrant space pulsating with life, is in ruins at Poosimalai Kuppam in Tiruvannamalai district.

The 173-year-old red brick structure was built after 1850 by the 10 th Arni Jagir Srinivasa Rao Sahib. Originally a two-storey building, it is now crumbling. The second floor has nothing left other than the remains of pillars. The roof has collapsed. The Public Works Department has taken up the herculean task of restoring the edifice to its original glory at a cost of ₹11.54 crore. The work would be carried out by its Building Centre and Conservation Division (BCCD), created in 2016 for heritage conservation and restoration. The BCCD has been raising dilapidated historic structures from the rubble since then. Tamil Nadu is perhaps among the few States with a dedicated heritage restoration wing, executing projects on a large scale. Earlier, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department and the Archaeological Survey of India implemented these projects.

Known by many names

The team of PWD heritage engineers is on the lookout for the old photograph documentation of the Poosimalai Kuppam palace, spread over 14,210 square feet, to begin the restoration. A peek into the palace’s history reveals it was known by many names. William Pogson, the British architect who constructed it, had called it ‘shooting box’ as British friends of the Jagir stayed there and hunted foxes and hogs.

Officials noted that it was also known as a French castle since it was rumoured that the Jagir had built it for a French woman. ‘KannadiMaaligai’ (a mirror palace) was another name. Ironically, no doors or windows are found in the abandoned structure. It was in use as a school and shelter for Sri Lankan refugees till the 1990s.

Collating information on such iconic buildings with a hidden history, their building techniques and drawings and finding the right materials and skilled masons who could rebuild them are part of the team’s tasks. The seeds of conservation and an exclusive heritage wing in the PWD were sown after a crisis — a major fire in early 2012 that ravaged much of what remained of the 255-year-old Kalas Mahal, once part of the Chepauk Palace in Chennai. The PWD had at that time faced criticism about its heritage design capabilities.

In the past few years, concerted efforts have gone into building the wing brick by brick. The PWD had roped in conservation architects, contractors and masons skilled in heritage work.

The restoration of Humayun Mahal, the first project of the BCCD, had incorporated the techniques of 82-year-old heritage conservation specialist late S. Paramasivam. He was involved in the conservation of several heritage buildings, including the Madras High Court and the Senate House of the University of Madras.

Interestingly, in its endeavour to adhere to antiquity and traditional methods, the BCCD had even deployed two Kangeyam bulls to grind the lime mortar used to plaster Humayun Mahal’s walls in 2019. It was part of a Mughal wall plastering technique known for strength and longevity. To familiarise themselves with the method and the specific construction materials to be sourced to match the original edifices, PWD engineers visited several places. K.P. Satyamurthy, engineer-in-chief, PWD, and C. Kalyanasundaram, the then superintending engineer, BCCD, had also brought out a handbook of complex traditional construction processes, including Mughal or Theervai wall plastering, based on their experience and research. This wall plastering involved eight long processes and several coatings.

The BCCD that identified 72 works in 2017 has breathed a fresh life into 20 edifices that were in disrepair, besides putting together a list of 400 public heritage buildings. The Justice E. Padmanabhan Committee had compiled a list of 467 heritage structures, including the places of worship and educational institutions.

“We prioritise the renovation of historic structures based on their extent of decay, available funds, recommendations by court or the department concerned. We have to start from scratch as the records or architectural designs and the techniques adopted may not be available,” says S. Manikandan, Executive Engineer, BCCD.

Most buildings have trees growing out of the cracks and little traces of their former glory. Removing weeds and vegetation without further damaging the structures and the cost, which is three times that of constructing a new building, are also among the challenges, he says.

The PWD also collaborates with the ASI, the Department of Museums and the Department of Tourism. It is engaged in preserving archaeological monuments. The State government annually allocates ₹50 crore.

What started with a team of 19 engineers spread over the State is set to become bigger as the government has sanctioned a new division in Madurai and three more sub-divisions in Vellore, Chennai and Tirunelveli to carry out conservation simultaneously. “We have 10 conservation contractors and try to finish the laborious work within two years. The government is also coming up with a design policy and forming a panel of eminent architects. All government departments must allot funds for periodical maintenance of ancient structures,” adds Mr. Manikandan.

Often heritage buildings can tell powerful stories that help in understanding our past. The BCCD is working towards the mission of adaptive reuse of the landmark buildings to make them relevant in the present and conserve their heritage value.