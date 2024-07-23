For once, MSMEs happy about the budget

A cross-section of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Tamil Nadu has expressed satisfaction with the Union Budget, noting special attention given to their sector this year. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned that this budget provides special attention to MSMEs and manufacturing, particularly labour-intensive manufacturing.

“We have formulated a package covering financing, regulatory changes and technology support for MSMEs to help them grow and also compete globally, as mentioned in the Interim Budget,” she said.

C.K. Mohan, president of Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association, welcomed the new credit guarantee scheme without collateral and third party guarantee for manufacturing sector. He, however, felt two points were left out: the subsidy for technology upgradation scheme, which has not been revived to help MSMEs to go for expansion. “We expected reduction in interest rates for MSME loans that has not been considered,” Mr. Mohan added.

V.K. Girish Pandian, president of the Industrial Estate Manufacturer’s Association, said that the turnover threshold of buyers onboarding on TReDS platform, which has been reduced from ₹500 crore to ₹250 crore, will help MSMEs in supplying to these units as they have been excluded all these years.

“E-commerce export hubs to be set up in public-private-partnership (PPP) model to help MSME’s and traditional artisans to tap the export markets is another demand put forth by our association and is a long term demand,” he added.