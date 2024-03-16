For many women in remote hilly areas, free bus ride is still a long way away

March 16, 2024 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

Although tribal women in Yelagiri Hills and Pernambut villages in Tirupattur and Vellore districts started to avail themselves free bus rides from Thursday, for many women in remote hamlets of Jawadhu Hills in Tiruvannamalai, the distance to reach the bus depot is keeping them away from enjoying free bus rides.

During the 2024-25 budget session in February, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu announced that the free bus ride for women will be extended to the hillocks. At present, four bus services are being operated to Jawadhu Hills every day. Of them, only one bus service (route no: 777; Polur - Vellore through Jamunamarathur in the hills) is operated from the bus depot in Polur town from the foothills.

Nearest bus depot

Polur is the nearest town that has a depot for bus services to the hillock. The remaining three bus services are operated from Tiruvannamalai town, around 80 km away. “Travelling to towns on the plains to sell our farm produce, especially vegetables and fruits, is difficult as we have to pay for tickets. With meagre income, we can’t afford to lose much of it [income] for bus fares,” said S. Veerammal, a tribal woman.

First bus service from Polur to the hills starts at 4 a.m. and returns at 1.20 p.m. daily. All bus services to the hills are operated by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC). Most of the buses to the hills, especially from Polur depot, became operational only a decade ago.

The hills are inhabited by around 30,000 residents in its 38 villages. However, buses halt only at Jamunamarathur due to its central location in the hills. TNSTC officials said that as per government order, a depot can operate free bus rides for women commuters to hillock tribal villages for a distance of 35 km. Jamunamarathur is located 47 km from Polur, the nearest depot.

Three buses are being operated for Yelagiri, Nilavur and Athanavur villages, and one bus for Pudur Nadu in Jawadhu Hills of Tirupattur under the scheme.

In Vellore, a bus to Pernambut hillock villages is being operated. Around 400 women commuters in these districts enjoyed free bus rides on Thursday. “We have requested the State government to increase total kilometres coverage for the scheme. However, we are awaiting a response,” said a TNSTC official.

