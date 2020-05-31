For inter-zonal train journeys, e-passes now mandatory

CHENNAI

31 May 2020

With Tamil Nadu classifying the State into eight zones, the Southern Railway on Sunday said that train passengers travelling from one zone to another, upon arrival, would require an e-pass.

A release from the Southern Railway said that rail passengers should regsiter their details online and obtain a T.N. e-pass: “For the movement of rail passengers from one zone to another (other than Chennai), it is mandatory that they register their details online and obtain a T.N. e-pass by applying on the website https://TNepass.tnega.org,” the release said.

It added: “For intra or inter-district movement of rail passengers within the zone classified by the government of Tamil Nadu, the T.N. e-pass is not required.”

The release added that those who wish to travel from Chennai (zone VIII) to other zones should mandatorily register their details online and obtain an e-pass. As for travelling from other States to Tamil Nadu, registration and e-pass is compulsory.

It was also notified that Coimbatore-Mayiladuturai-Coimbatore (Janshatabdi Special), Madurai-Villupura-Madurai intercity superfast, Tiruchirappalli-Nagercoil-Tiruchirappalli superfast special and Coimbatore-Katpadi-Coimbatore intercity superfast will be run from June 1.

Besides the four trains, New Delhi Rajdhani Express Special train services (Bi-weekly) from the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Chennai Central railway station will continue to be operated.

As per requirement of the State government, passengers are requested to carry details of the PNR number of their ticket, name, address and phone numbers written/printed on a white paper. These details should be furnished for all passengers booked under each PNR and handed over to officials nominated by the Railways administration at the time of boarding at the origin station.