For grieving conservancy worker, village comes first

A. Ayyadurai, 50, a conservancy worker deployed in the COVID-19 containment zone of V. Kalathur panchayat in Perambalur district, returned to work an hour after burying his mother — service to his people amid a global pandemic was more important to him. His mother was ill for a long time and died of blood sugar complications.

Mr. Ayyadurai has been working in the panchayat in Veppanthattai block of Perambalur for over 20 years. “He is well known among people for being a dedicated and humble man, but we did not expect him to put their needs before his own,” said G. Prabhu, president of the panchayat.

As part of efforts to check the spread of COVID-19, Mr. Ayyadurai’s work involves spraying disinfectant across the village, including the premises of the V. Kalathur police station, which was sealed after the head-constable there contracted the virus. Mr. Ayyadurai wears personal protective equipment and sets off on his special duties.

On Tuesday, at around 12.30 p.m., after he had finished the morning’s work, Mr. Ayyadurai was informed that his ailing 80-year-old mother had died. He immediately rushed home and buried her by 5 p.m., in the presence of some 20 relatives, said Mr. Prabhu.

After the burial, he was back to work for his 6 p.m. shift. “We expected him to stay home and grieve and had even arranged for a replacement, but he came back and went about his regular work,” he added.

Mr. Ayyadurai also scheduled rituals for the next day around his lunch time, so that he would not miss duty. “The police had advised us not to keep her remains for long, and to ensure that people do not gather,” he said.

“The people of V. Kalathur need me now,” he said. “My mother is no more. I can sit at home and grieve for days, but that is not going to help anyone. If I go out to work and keep the village clean and spray disinfectant properly, my people can remain indoors and sleep in peace. The people of my village have been afraid since a policeman tested positive and it is my job to reassure them,” he said.

One’s personal problems should never come in the way of work, especially during a crisis like this, he adds.