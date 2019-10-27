For family, a nail-biting wait for a miracle

The parents, family and villagers of Nadukattupatti endured nerve-wracking moments since Friday night as 15 rescue attempts by 10 teams of experts proved unsuccessful.

Many villagers stayed awake with family and friends anxiously watching the mission to rescue two-year-old Sujith Wilson who had fallen into an abandoned borewell.

Even early Saturday, hundreds of villagers thronged the spot to get a glimpse of the operations. Many spent hours standing to watch the proceedings and get updates.

Biggest problem

M. Manikandan, who had designed a device specifically for such rescue operations, requested the villagers to stay away and remain silent so as to not scare the child. “The biggest problem was the width of the borewell. Manapparai is a small town and so a mini-borewell with a diameter of four inches was dug. The boy's head, with more or less the same diameter, has left no room for any equipment to reach him,” he said.

Sujith's father, Britto Arockiaraj, blamed himself for the accident saying that if he had covered it up well, his son would still be with them. “I do not know if I want to be hopeful. This is entirely my fault. I do not know how I will live with it,” he kept lamenting.

Sujith’s mother, Kala Mary, continued to call out his name even as doctors injected IV fluids as she felt breathless. “My boy is very strong. I will have him back with me soon,” she said.

Special prayers poured in from across the world. The Nagore Dargah conducted a special prayer as did local priests and members of the church that Sujith's family belonged to.

A. Vinoth, a college student, ran a marathon from Thanjavur. “Around 1 a.m. we managed to get the loop of ropes around both of Sujith's hands and were ready to bring him up. At that moment, one of the two knots slipped,” said Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar who has been at the spot since Friday night. “We held the other arm tied to the rope until nearly 3 a.m. The other arm got into the loop at least thrice but it came off every time. Then, even with all the efforts, the rope in the second arm slid. Until then, we had held onto Sujith. After that, he went down further, as soil loosened when a trench was dug,” he said.