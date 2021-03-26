For ease of campaign

Instead of installing large cutouts, some functionaries of the AIADMK this time have come up with make-shift cutouts of leaders such as late M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa, and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami. The life-size cutouts, made of thermocol, were positioned in front of a podium where Mr. Palaniswami campaigned in Karur on Wednesday. Minutes after the campaign, cadre carefully moved them to other areas where the Chief Minister continued electioneering.