Instead of installing large cutouts, some functionaries of the AIADMK this time have come up with make-shift cutouts of leaders such as late M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa, and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami. The life-size cutouts, made of thermocol, were positioned in front of a podium where Mr. Palaniswami campaigned in Karur on Wednesday. Minutes after the campaign, cadre carefully moved them to other areas where the Chief Minister continued electioneering.
For ease of campaign
C. Jaisankar
KARUR,
March 26, 2021 01:12 IST
