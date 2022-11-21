  1. EPaper
Footballer Priya’s death | Tamil Nadu to come up with surgical safety checklist

November 21, 2022 07:59 pm | Updated November 22, 2022 12:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Health Department is all set to come up with a surgical safety checklist for government hospitals in the State.

Health officials said the State will develop a checklist based on the one recommended by the World Health Organisation.

Such a checklist was in place in European countries, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said.

Discussions were on with health officials. The views of surgeons would be obtained during a meeting scheduled to be held on November 23, and a consensus would be reached, he added.

The department had already proposed to take up audits after every surgery, in the wake of the death of 17-year-old footballer Priya. This, along with the protocols to be put in place for surgeries, would be discussed at the meeting, which would be attended by the heads of departments from various government hospitals.

“No other State does audits for every surgery. The protocols to be followed for surgeries and the role of each person, such as the anaesthetist, the surgeon and the nurses, will be discussed and drafted as a checklist,” the Minister said.

At the end of the meeting, an order covering the checklist and the surgery audit team would be issued to hospitals, he added.

A senior surgeon said the WHO had recommended the safety checklist in 2008-2009. It was introduced after two years of research and trial, and it was important that such a checklist was in place.

