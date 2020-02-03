Food safety workshop held at CMC

A workshop on Food Safety—our responsibility to learn and share was organised at Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore-Bagayam campus on Saturday. Food Safety Officer, Ranipet, K.S. Devaraj who inaugurated the workshop for Post Graduate and final year students of Department of Dietetics, CMC, Vellore, gave a detailed account of identification of food samples and asked the participants to be cautious on food adulteration.

Food safety lectures by experts were part of the programme, where the eminent speakers shared their knowledge at the discussions held later in the day and panellists discussed issues regarding food safety in current scenario at hospitals as well as at home.

The objective of the workshop was to create awareness and disseminate food safety measures to be followed in a hospital dietary kitchen to deliver safe nutritious food for patients, said B. Manimegalai, senior lecturer from the Department of Dietetics, CMC.