Food Safety officials seize 41 tonnes of jaggery in Salem

Officials of the Food Safety Department conducted surprise raids at a jaggery auction market on Tuesday morning and seized approximately 41.7 tonnes of jaggery.

A team led by R. Kathiravan, Designated Officer, Food Safety, conducted the sudden inspections at a jaggery auction centre near Shevapet. Dr. Kathiravan, along with seven Food Safety officials checked jaggery balls brought in 42 trucks to the centre. A total of 41.7 tonnes of jaggery was seized, and 23 samples lifted. The jaggery had been brought in from various parts of Salem.

Dr. Kathiravan said the raids were conducted based on adulteration complaints sent to both the Food Safety Department and the Chief Minister Special Cell. “About 80 tonnes were brought for auction here and about 41 tonnes have been seized. We have lifted 23 samples to check for adulteration. These samples will be sent to the Food Samples Laboratory, Guindy in Chennai, for a detailed analysis."

Dr. Kathiravan said a combination of substances could have been added to the jaggery, one of them being a substance called sodium hydrosulfite. This is a permitted bleaching agent but its residual value should be only 50 ppm. The seized goods could have residual values of this agent beyond permissible limits, officials said. Officials also said that super phosphate, a fertiliser is also being used as a binding agent.

Dr. Kathiravan said that further action would be taken based on test results.