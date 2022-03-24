Food safety officials raid shops in Vadapalani temple

Many products found with labels not mentioning FSSAI details

Food safety officials raided shops in Vadapalani temple on Wednesday and seized food items that did not have the required licence and manufacturing details on packets.

An official said the manufacturer, who is the sole supplier on the temple premises, had been preparing these items at a house in the locality. “This is the second time they are committing the offence. We had warned them last month against selling items without labelling them. He did not even have the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India licence. We got him the licence but he had not used it,” the official said.

The manufacturer had been selling panchamritham, laddoo, thattu vadai, adhirasam and murkku.

Food items must carry the FSSAI licence and validity details of the products prominently, an official said.