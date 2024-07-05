GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Food safety license for KFC outlet in Thoothukudi revoked for use of synthetic additive

Updated - July 05, 2024 10:31 am IST

Published - July 05, 2024 10:30 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A KFC outlet in Thoothukudi was found to be using food additive called magnesium silicate-synthetic. Photo for representational purpose.

A KFC outlet in Thoothukudi was found to be using food additive called magnesium silicate-synthetic. Photo for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The food safety licence of a KFC outlet in Thoothukudi has been temporarily cancelled for use of a synthetic additive.

The restaurant in Velavan Hypermarket complex was inspected by a team headed by District Food Safety Designated Officer Mariyappan and Area Food Safety Officer Kalimuthu on Thursday.

During the raid, it was discovered that a food additive called magnesium silicate-synthetic was added to purify used cooking oil without being mentioned in the stock register. This synthetic additive is prohibited for use in cooking.

Officials seized 18 kg of magnesium silicate-synthetic and 45 litres of old cooking oil purified using it. Further, 56 kg of pre-prepared chicken that had not been used for more than 12 hours was seized and destroyed.

An order has been issued to further investigate this irregularity. Food will be sampled, analysed and legal action will be taken, as per a release from officials. The outlet cannot be opened until the order is withdrawn. 

Pani puri shops also inspected

.Subsequently, officials inspected pani puri shops in some places in the city. They found no evidence of artificial colourants. However, they took and sent three style food samples and three pani puri masala food samples for analysis during the last two days of testing. It is said that appropriate legal action will be taken after receiving the report.

