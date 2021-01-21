‘Food Minister Kamaraj’s health condition stable’

CHENNAI

21 January 2021 01:35 IST

The clinical condition of Food Minister R. Kamaraj was improving with all vital parameters being stable, according to a health bulletin issued by MGM Healthcare. He was shifted on a ventilator from Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital to MGM Healthcare on January 19. A CT scan revealed extensive COVID-19 lung changes.

The treatment protocols were optimised at the hospital, the bulletin said.

