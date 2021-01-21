Tamil Nadu

‘Food Minister Kamaraj’s health condition stable’

The clinical condition of Food Minister R. Kamaraj was improving with all vital parameters being stable, according to a health bulletin issued by MGM Healthcare. He was shifted on a ventilator from Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital to MGM Healthcare on January 19. A CT scan revealed extensive COVID-19 lung changes.

The treatment protocols were optimised at the hospital, the bulletin said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2021 1:37:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/food-minister-kamarajs-health-condition-stable/article33621623.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY