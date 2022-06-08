Food material sent to Lanka

Rotary Clubs in India had collected rice, wheat flour, oil, dal and milk powder

Rotary Club office-bearers handing over the consignment of food meant for Sri Lanka in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Three containers of food material weighing 70 tonne and worth ₹40 lakh mobilised by the Rotary Clubs in India were despatched to Sri Lanka on Wednesday, in the presence of Sri Lankan Deputy Commissioner D. Venkateshwaran here.

“It comprises of rice, wheat flour, oil, dal and milk powder. It is for the first time that have come together and supported the people of Sri Lanka,” a press release said.

Mr. Venkateshwaran was the chief guest at the flagging off held at the container terminal near old Nappalayam.

Chairman of this project G. Olivannan, a past district governor, vice-chairmen Chakravarthy and Kumar Rajendran, incoming Rotary Governors Saravanan and Palani were present along with past governor Sampathkumar.

Mr. Olivannan thanked the Rotary Clubs in India and Amma Trust, Guntur, for their support and cooperation in making this support mission possible. He said this was only a beginning and more support to Sri Lanka would follow soon.

Medicines worth ₹50 lakh had been sent with the support of Sri Lankan Airlines. Dr. MGR Janaki Arts and Science College would support in receiving and despatching the goods.