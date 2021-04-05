Food for thought

TIRUCHI : 02/04/2021 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah enjoying the taste of Idly at a modest restaurant at Krishnarayapuram in Karur district on Thursday

KARUR

05 April 2021 01:35 IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, too, seems to have joined the list of north Indian politicians who relish traditional south Indian food. Mr. Shah, on his way to the Tiruchi airport after concluding his visit to Karur on Thursday night, visited a roadside restaurant at Krishnarayapuram to have a quick bite. His meal included idli and dosa. As word spread about his visit, locals gathered around. Mr. Shah made good use of the opportunity to seek votes for the alliance.

