Food delivery executive held for supplying liquor

The Mylapore police on Wednesday arrested a delivery executive of a leading food aggregator for carrying Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) and supplying door-to-door to prospective customers during the lockdown.

While a team of police personnel were conducting routine vehicle checks, the delivery executive was moving on his vehicle in a suspicious manner. On searching his delivery bag, police found 10 bottles of liquor, procured from Karnataka, concealed in the bag. He was taken to the police station and questioned.

On interrogation, the police identified the accused as Kulandai Yesu, 32, of Triplicane. He, with the help from two others, brought liquor from Karnataka. They were delivering liquor door-to-door on receiving orders. Police are searching for his associates.

Meanwhile the Madhavaram Police arrested three, including two transpersons for allegedly smuggling liquor from Andhra Pradesh and seized 100 bottles from them. Two other persons were arrested by the Redhills police for smuggling IMFL from Andhra Pradesh.