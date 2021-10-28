Tamil Nadu

Food delivery executive found dead

A food delivery executive was found dead on a Corporation school’s playground in Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar on Tuesday.

The deceased, Mani, 40, is a native of Perambalur. His body bore cut injuries.


