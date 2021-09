CHENNAI

21 September 2021 01:24 IST

The Kodungaiyur police on Sunday arrested a 19-year-old youth for allegedly robbing a 20-year-old online food delivery executive of a two-wheeler, cash and valuables.

M. Sivaprakasham of Kodungaiyur was attacked and robbed by two men when he was going to MKB Nagar to deliver a food parcel on Sunday, the police said.

Advertising

Advertising