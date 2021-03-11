Following the COVID-19 norms

CHENNAI

11 March 2021 03:13 IST

Despite a mandate on compulsory wearing of masks and distancing in public places, the election season has led to the guidelines being thrown to the wind. Offices of parties, especially, are seeing cadre turn up without masks. The BJP has now brought in medical staff to keep a check on the temperature and blood pressure of those turning up at its office, in view of an increase in COVID-19 cases in the city. Mask compliance, however, is low — a feature seen across parties.

