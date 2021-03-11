Tamil Nadu

Following the COVID-19 norms

Despite a mandate on compulsory wearing of masks and distancing in public places, the election season has led to the guidelines being thrown to the wind. Offices of parties, especially, are seeing cadre turn up without masks. The BJP has now brought in medical staff to keep a check on the temperature and blood pressure of those turning up at its office, in view of an increase in COVID-19 cases in the city. Mask compliance, however, is low — a feature seen across parties.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 11, 2021 3:14:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/following-the-covid-19-norms/article34040570.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY