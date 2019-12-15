Follow Supreme Court’s order, DMK urges SEC

The DMK on Saturday urged the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (SEC) to adopt the 2011 census while carrying out delimitation, reservation and rotation for all the posts of ward members of village panchayats, panchayat unions and district panchayats, as directed by the Supreme Court.
In a letter to the SEC, DMK organisation secretary R.S. Bharathi said non-compliance with the orders would amount to contempt of court.
The Supreme Court had said that “impending elections to all wards and offices will be conducted by implying 2011 irrespective of the number of seats determined by the delimitation commission after the delimitation exercise”.
“It [non-compliance] will be viewed seriously and action will be initiated accordingly against all of you,” Mr. Bharathi said in his letter, a copy of which has been sent to the Advocate General of Tamil Nadu.
