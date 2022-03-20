Follow Punjab’s example, create government jobs: Ramadoss

‘T.N. has the leeway to create at least 1 lakh government posts’

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Sunday hailed Punjab’s new Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s decision to provide 25,000 government jobs to youth and urged the Tamil Nadu government to follow suit.

In a statement, he pointed out to the DMK’s poll promise was to fill the vacancies in the government and create new jobs, and the State government was dutybound to fulfil this promise. Mr. Ramadoss said Punjab is a much smaller economy and its debt burden is much higher when compared to Tamil Nadu.

So, Tamil Nadu has the leeway to create at least 1 lakh government jobs. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should make an announcement in the current Assembly session, he added. He also urged the government to provide permanent jobs to part-time teachers and guest lecturers in government schools and colleges.