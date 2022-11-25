Follow open recruitment process even for temporary employment in government service, says Madras High Court

November 25, 2022 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - Chennai

The Court warned the Puducherry government officials of contempt of court proceedings if any person approaches the High Court and proves illegality in public recruitment in future

The Hindu Bureau

The Madras High Court. | Photo Credit: PICHUMANI K

Coming down hard on the practice of back door entry into public employment, the Madras High Court said even for temporary employment to implement government projects, the candidates must be chosen from those who had registered with the employment exchange or by calling for applications through public notifications.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice S.M. Subramaniam said every eligible person must get an opportunity to compete for public employment on merit and subject to the reservation policy. He observed that the government itself could not deny such a right to the citizens by employing select individuals on temporary basis and then regularise their services.

The orders were passed while disposing of a writ petition filed by a graduate R. Iyyasamy from Puducherry in 2016 alleging large scale backdoor appointments being made in the Union Territory. His counsel D. Ravichander claimed there was nepotism and favouritism in the temporary appointments being made in the government service.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The judge closed the case after recording an undertaking made on behalf of the Puducherry government that recruitments shall be made strictly in accordance with law in the future. He ordered that all future appointments must be made through an open competitive process and that there must be complete transparency in selection.

He also warned that the government officials concerned would be subjected to contempt of court proceedings if any person approaches the court in future and proves his/her complaint of illegality in government appointments.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US