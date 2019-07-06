Follow model code, political parties urged

Political parties, candidates and their representatives should ensure smooth conduct of the Lok Sabha election in Vellore, scheduled for August 5.

Addressing a meeting of officials and party functionaries at the Collectorate on Friday, District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundram urged them to co-operate with the police in implementing the model code of conduct.

Mr. Shanmuga Sundram invited suggestions from political parties and officials for a peaceful conduct of the elections. The Collector asked officials to study the guidelines issued by the Election Commission.

Rules pertaining to putting up of digital banners and election campaign must be strictly followed, he added.