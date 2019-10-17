Follow Gandhian way of eating to counter hunger, says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has now prescribed the Gandhian way of intake of food — eat less, safe and healthy — to counter hunger and reduce the burden of non-communicable diseases in the country. The Minister also advocated developing the habit of sharing surplus food.

“Our Eat Right India movement is a crucial trigger for the much-needed social and behavioural change,” noted the Minister.

The Ministry has now also launched the ‘Food Safety Mitra (FSM)’ scheme, along with the ‘Eat Right Jacket’, and ‘Eat Right Jhola’ to strengthen food safety administration and scale up the ‘Eat Right India’ movement.

The FSM scheme will support small and medium scale food businesses to comply with the food safety laws and facilitate licensing and registration, hygiene ratings and training.

Apart from strengthening food safety, the scheme would also create new employment opportunities for youth, particularly with food and nutrition background.

The FSMs would undergo training and certification by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to do their work and would get paid by food businesses for their services.