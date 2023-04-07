Folk artists to get special loans from cooperative banks

April 07, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu government will offer special loans to folk artists and traditional artisans at five per cent interest rate through cooperative banks, Minister for Cooperation K.R. Periyakaruppan announced in the Assembly on Thursday.

Replying to the discussion on the annual budgetary demands for his department, he said the special loan scheme would support the artists and artisans, and help in reviving their art forms.

The Minister further announced that the age limit for members to obtain loans in cooperative banks will be increased from 60 to 70. In his speech, Mr. Periyakaruppan highlighted that the government had exceeded the target set for the disbursal of farm and jewel loans.

AIADMK MLA and former Minister for Cooperation ‘Sellur’ K. Raju, who spoke earlier in the discussion, alleged that many initiatives were launched when AIADMK was in power but had slowed down under the present government. He said that the mobile fair price shops were not functioning efficiently now. He urged the government to fill vacancies in fair price shops.

Mr. Periyakaruppan, however, denied the allegations and said all the initiatives, including the mobile fair price shops, were receiving adequate focus.

