Folk artistes in Salem demand relief measures in view of increased restrictions

SALEM

19 April 2021 16:02 IST

Artistes, orchestra performers and wedding-related service providers asked for an easing in restrictions, or for compensation to be provided to them

Traditional folk artistes, orchestra performers and wedding-related business providers protested and performed in front of the Salem Collectorate on Monday, demanding relief measures in view of the State’s restrictions to contain COVID-19.

It seemed like a festival was taking place around the Salem Collectorate when wedding operators, orchestra performers and folk artistes came rallying and performed, demanding relaxations in the COVID-19 restrictions. Wedding hall operators and other related businesses brought their equipment in vehicles as well.

P. Govindarasu, Tamizhaga Hire Goods Owners Association said that the State government should offer relaxations or provide cash relief to help them overcome the COVID-19 restrictions. “Last year, due to lockdown we suffered badly. We can make a living only if we are able to give out our various equipments for hire. The government, like it does for other businesses, should offer 50% relaxations for weddings and other events, or else our livelihood would be affected,” he said.

C.S. Karthikeyan, Secretary of Tamil Nadu Medai Mellisai Kalaignyarkal Sangam said temple festivals and auspicious events are their only scope of livelihood. Their livelihood was severely affected due to the lockdown last year and if restrictions are imposed, they would be badly affected again. Mr. Karthikeyan said that they are now being forced to sell their instruments in order to make ends meet. The organisation demanded that the government provide them with cash relief.

Folk artistes also expressed similar concerns. Kalaiselvi, a Karagattam artist said that temple festivals are their only scope to making a living. The performers demanded that the government restrict the timings of temple festivals but allow their conduct. They demanded that government provide them with cash relief of at least ₹5,000 a month in view of the restrictions.