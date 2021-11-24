Fogging intensified in Madurai

MADURAI

24 November 2021 23:36 IST

Health Dept., Corporation join hands to eradicate mosquitos

The Health Department and Madurai Corporation have intensified fogging (mosquito control) measures in the city.

The officials said it was an intensified preventive measure aimed at source reduction by destroying mosquito breeding grounds.

City Health officials said fogging was being carried out twice a day. In daytime, it was done in residential areas and in the evenings it was carried out at public places to prevent outbreak of flu during the rainy season.

The officials said they wanted community participation in their effort. People should also take steps to maintain their houses and surroundings clean and not allow water stagnation in the vicinity.

As the city received good spells of rain in the last couple of days, water stagnating on the terraces of the houses and collected in pots and containers in gardens should be cleared in order to keep a check on mosquito breeding, they said.