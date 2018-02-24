Focussed on strong foundation: Rajinikanth

Actor Rajinikanth underlined the importance of a ‘strong structure and foundation’ in the party to his fans at Raghavendra Mandapam on Friday.

The superstar, who was speaking at a consultative meeting to appoint lower-level office-bearers for Tirunelveli district, said the success of established political parties was due to their structure. “Be it in Tamil Nadu or other States, parties have survived for so long — even in defeat — because they built a strong party structure,” said Mr. Rajinikanth.

On why he was low-key, Mr. Rajinikanth said, “People may ask ‘why are we silent’ and ‘why are we quiet.’ Let them make noise. It is important to build a strong party infrastructure. We are trying to build a 32-floor building [referring to the 32 districts in Tamil Nadu]. It is not simple. We have to ensure that the foundation is very strong.”

He also said that he was extremely happy about the support he was receiving from womenfolk for his party and the cooperation given by his fans. “The support of women is making me feel more determined in this journey,” he said.

Speaking to reporters later, he said actor Kamal Haasan’s recent public meeting in Madurai, where he announced the name of his party and its flag, was ‘very nice.’ “It was very nice. I saw it fully. It was very well organised. We are all travelling in different paths but are going towards the same destination,” he said.