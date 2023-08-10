Focus Tamil Nadu | Who is Seeman and why is he under attack?

Who is Seeman and why is he under attack?

August 10, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST

Sebastian Simon alias Seeman is the founder of the political party Naam Tamilar Katchi. He is a Tamil nationalist and a former film director. In 2009 he plunged into ground-level activism, campaigning against the Congress, accusing it of being part of the annihilation of Tamils in Sri Lanka.

He had made provocative speeches, strongly supporting the LTTE and its founder V. Prabhakaran. Multiple cases were filed against him, including sedition and he continues to face numerous cases. He was also detained under the NSA.

In 2011, he campaigned for the AIADMK and then followed it up with a campaign against the Congress in 2014. In 2016, his party contested in all 234 assembly constituencies. Since then his party has had an organic growth.

Why is Seeman under attack now? What is his future, and that of his party?

