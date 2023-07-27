HamberMenu
Focus Tamil Nadu | What is the status of ‘INDIA’ and ‘NDA’ in Tamil Nadu?

In this episode of Focus Tamil Nadu, we discuss whether the DMK under Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin can retain its allies

July 27, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST

D. Suresh Kumar

Last week witnessed some intense political action in New Delhi and Bengaluru as two mega alliances were formed to face the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. The leaders of 26 Opposition political parties from across India joined hands to form the ‘INDIA’ (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) coalition to take on the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP.

From south India, parties from Tamil Nadu featured prominently in both the alliances. How do these two alliances fare in Tamil Nadu? Who are the other players? Will the NDA be able to rope in new allies? Can the DMK under Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin retain its allies?

Script and presentation: D Suresh Kumar

Production: Shibu Narayan

Videography: Johan Sathyadas

