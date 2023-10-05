Focus Tamil Nadu | Tamil Nadu universities caught in Governor vs. Government clash

October 05, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST

A fresh conflict has emerged between the Tamil Nadu Governor and the government over the appointment of Vice-Chancellors to three universities.

Last year, the tenures of the Vice-Chancellors of the Bharathiar University in Coimbatore, and the Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University in Chennai came to an end. Usually when the term of a Vice-Chancellor ends, a three-member search-cum-selection committee is constituted and this committee shortlists three candidates for the post of Vice-Chancellor and submits this to the Governor. The Governor, in his capacity as Chancellor, chooses and appoints one candidate for the post.

In the case of these two universities, a month before their terms ended, the Tamil Nadu government had constituted two search committees. Both these committees were notified in the government gazette as well. Curiously, in the first week of September, Governor RN Ravi issued a fresh notification, constituting separate search committees for these two universities and also for the University of Madras, where the term of the V-C ended in August.

The difference between the two search committees is that the first one had three members, while the one set by the Governor had an additional member, a nominee of the University Grants Commission Chairperson.

What does the stand-off between the Governor and Government mean for universities? What are the differing legal positions? What is the way forward?

