Focus Tamil Nadu | Is Stalin politically more dangerous than Karunanidhi?

September 07, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST

M.K. Stalin, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president, has been one of the sharpest critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Hindutva brigade. He has accused the BJP of using religion as a weapon to conceal its shortcomings in the last nine years of being in power at the Centre.

Stalin remains firm in taking the Congress along while taking on the BJP. Is Stalin politically more ‘dangerous’ than his late father, M. Karunanidhi?

The first to coin this term on Stalin was H. Raja, the former national secretary of the BJP. While he meant it in a negative sense, the DMK and its supporters have used it to project Stalin as a decisive leader.

Stalin has been instrumental in trying to put together a united opposition against the BJP.

Karunanidhi, however, had allied with the BJP in 1999 and had described Modi as a good friend. While Stalin is civil with Modi at the administrative level, politically, he has lashed out at the PM on many occasions.

But, critics have also pointed out certain shortcomings of Stalin in comparison with his father.

