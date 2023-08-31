Is Rajinikanth inseparable from controversies?

August 31, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST

Actor Rajinikanth and Tamil Nadu are inseparable. The magic spell that the actor cast on the screen 48 years ago remains largely in tact. Yet, the actor has not been spared from sharp criticism for some of his actions and views. Why is Rajinikanth courting controversies?

The superstar has courted trouble in the past too. The contradictory statements of Rajinikanth on demonetisation in 2016 and later, drew flak.

An unverified remark made by Rajinikanth after the police firing during the anti-Sterlite protests in May 2018 led to the Justice Aruna Jegadeesan Commission, which probed the violence, indicted him stating actors of the stature of Rajinikanth are expected to act responsibly and with restraint.

The superstar who, for years, assured the people of making a debut in electoral politics, announced his decision to drop his plan to launch a political party, citing COVID-19 and his health, in December 2020.

In as much as Rajinikanth will continue to live on in the minds of the people through his performances in Tamil movies including Mullum Malarum, Thillu Mullu and Baasha, so will be the controversies surrounding him.

Script and presentation: D. Suresh Kumar

Videography: Thamodharan Bharath

Production: Shibu Narayan