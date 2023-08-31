HamberMenu
Focus Tamil Nadu | Is Rajinikanth inseparable from controversies?

Is Rajinikanth inseparable from controversies?
Video Credit: Thamodharan Bharath

In the backdrop of Rajinikanth falling at the feet of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minster Yogi Adityanath during a film promotion recently, the actor was strongly criticised for bowing before a man who is 21 years younger to him.

August 31, 2023

D. Suresh Kumar

Actor Rajinikanth and Tamil Nadu are inseparable. The magic spell that the actor cast on the screen 48 years ago remains largely in tact. Yet, the actor has not been spared from sharp criticism for some of his actions and views. Why is Rajinikanth courting controversies?

The superstar has courted trouble in the past too. The contradictory statements of Rajinikanth on demonetisation in 2016 and later, drew flak.

An unverified remark made by Rajinikanth after the police firing during the anti-Sterlite protests in May 2018 led to the Justice Aruna Jegadeesan Commission, which probed the violence, indicted him stating actors of the stature of Rajinikanth are expected to act responsibly and with restraint.

Lucknow: Eminent film actor Rajinikanth touches the feet of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a meeting, in Lucknow, Saturday, Aug 19, 2023.

Lucknow: Eminent film actor Rajinikanth touches the feet of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a meeting, in Lucknow, Saturday, Aug 19, 2023.

The superstar who, for years, assured the people of making a debut in electoral politics, announced his decision to drop his plan to launch a political party, citing COVID-19 and his health, in December 2020.

In as much as Rajinikanth will continue to live on in the minds of the people through his performances in Tamil movies including Mullum Malarum, Thillu Mullu and Baasha, so will be the controversies surrounding him.

Script and presentation: D. Suresh Kumar

Videography: Thamodharan Bharath

Production: Shibu Narayan

