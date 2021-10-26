Focus on vaccination, dengue: Health Secy.

CHENNAI

26 October 2021 01:30 IST

He also called for an increase in daily COVID-19 vaccinations

Collectors have been instructed to increase COVID-19 vaccination coverage and take steps to control mosquito breeding to prevent dengue.

In a letter to Collectors, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan called for an increase in daily vaccinations.

He urged health teams to work alongside local bodies “by following a saturation approach after identifying the list of persons yet to take their first dose and those eligible for the second.”

With the State vaccinating more people, those due for their second dose have increased to around 61 lakh, he said.

Dr. Radhakrishnan said vaccination had become urgent in the light of new variants of the virus being investigated in the U.K., also reported in Indore and Maharashtra.

He urged the officials to strictly follow the standard operating procedures and wear masks.

The onset of the Northeast monsoon had caused dengue cases in areas like Avadi, Chennai, Kancheepuram and Salem. Dr. Radhakrishnan called for intensive reduction in mosquito breeding sources to avoid mortalities.

“All in all, the next two months will determine how public health challenges get tackled. After such an effective work in disease control so far by the district teams, let us not give away the gains made,” he said.