Focus on urban transport will boost ease of living: Prime Minister Modi

CHENNAI

15 February 2021 02:05 IST

‘Chennai Metro Rail phase-I extension completed on time despite pandemic’

From the locally procured rolling stock to construction by Indian contractors, the focus on urban transport will boost ‘ease of living’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after opening a slew of projects in Chennai on Sunday.

Flagging off the Chennai Metro Rail phase-I extension service from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar, he said that though there had been a global pandemic, the project was completed on time. Mr. Modi said ₹63,000 crore had been set aside for the 119-km phase-II, one of the largest projects sanctioned for any city in one go.

He also inaugurated the fourth rail line from Chennai Beach to Attipattu. The 22.1-km line, laid at a cost of ₹293.40 crore, will help in reducing traffic from the Chennai port. “Improved connectivity brings convenience. It also helps commerce.

Advertising

Advertising

The Chennai Beach Ennore-Attipattu stretch of Golden Quadrilateral is a high traffic density route. There is a need to ensure faster freight movement between the Chennai Port and the Kamarajar Port,” he said.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami requested sanction for phase-II of Chennai Metro Rail, with a 50:50 joint venture between the Centre and the State.