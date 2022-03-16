Focus on research and prevention, Puducherry L-G tells medicos

‘We will be able to manage another pandemic if we focus on research’

It is a proud moment for the country, said Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, while launching the COVID-19 vaccination for children in the 12-14 age group here on Wednesday.

“It is a proud moment that even our children are getting vaccinated when some developed countries are unable to provide vaccines for adults. Amid concerns about cold chain and storage facilities, we have administered 180 crore doses. On this remarkable day, I am happy to be in ESIC Hospital which is serving workers who are building this country,” said Dr. Soundararajan, who is a qualified doctor, during an interaction with the students of ESIC Medical College

She urged students to focus on research and prevention. “You are working for people who are working for this country,” she said recalling participating in a sit-in on the campus when the then government announced closure of ESIC colleges across the country.

“Take part in research. In future, there will be more pandemics. We would be able to manage another pandemic if we focus on research,” she said. Students should attend clinic, even fever clinic. “Go to the dressing room, learn to do a good dressing, go to the injection room, give injections. These are small things we would not have thought of. We would study about yellow fever but not know about malaria. We have to learn about the common diseases in the country, in our State,” Dr. Soundararajan added.