Focus on prevention of crime, CM Stalin tells police officers

January 20, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin reviewed the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu at a meeting in the Secretariat here on Thursday. He instructed police officers to focus on prevention of crime and maintenance of industrial peace, among other issues.

The Chief Minister instructed Superintendents of Police to focus on areas with industries to ensure peace there, identify possible issues that might come up later and take steps to prevent them, an official release issued by the State government said.

Mr. Stalin also instructed the officers to take measures to prevent incidents of murders, dacoity and other crimes.

While investigating these offences, police officers should swiftly act to file the charge sheets, recover the stolen goods and return them to the owners, the Chief Minister said.

“The police should not allow any force, whatsoever, that poses a challenge to maintaining law and order. While strong action should be taken without any hesitation, crime prevention should also be the focus,” Mr. Stalin was quoted as saying.

When the poor and the downtrodden and especially women approach police stations, the personnel should be humane in their approach, receive their complaints and take action on them, Mr. Stalin said. “The Chief Minister instructed Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to act on inputs from intelligence wing and Q Branch and work in close coordination with the Police Headquarters,” the release said.

He urged police officers to gain the confidence of the general public so that they could develop the trust that they would get justice if they go to a police station, it said.

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Home Secretary K. Phanindra Reddy, Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu, among others, participated in the meeting.