Focus on organic farming, protecting palmyra

CHENNAI

15 August 2021 01:22 IST

Budget also sheds light on conserving traditional paddy varieties

The DMK government has turned its focus on developing organic farming, conserving traditional paddy varieties and protecting palmyra trees. Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam made announcements to this effect in the Assembly on Saturday.

An Organic Farming Development Scheme will be implemented during the current year at a cost of ₹33.03 crore with Union and State government funds, he said. “Inputs for organic farming are essential. Arrangements will be made to make them available in agricultural extension centres. Quality control regulations will be enforced effectively to ensure the quality of organic inputs sold by private shops.”

A list of farmers practising organic farming will be compiled at the block level and farms will be certified as organic, he said. To implement this, adequate awareness will be created among farmers, and training on organic certification will be provided.

As part of the Palmyra Development Mission, 76 lakh palmyra seed nuts and one lakh palmyra seedlings will be distributed to farmers, with full subsidy, in 30 districts during the year. Importance will be given to undertaking research in palmyra at the Agricultural College and Research Institute in Killikulam, under the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University.

“The government will issue necessary orders to prevent the cutting of palmyra trees. Permission from Collectors will be made mandatory for cutting palmyra trees under unavoidable circumstances. The Palmyra Development Mission will be implemented on an outlay of ₹3 crore under the State’s funds,” the Minister said.

Under the Nel Jayaraman Traditional Paddy Varieties Conservation Mission, steps will be taken to multiply the seeds of traditional varieties on 200 acres in the State’s seed farms in Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Tiruchi, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Theni and Tirunelveli districts, and distribute the seeds to farmers.

The scheme will be implemented on an outlay of ₹25 lakh under the State’s funds.