Focus on maintaining ensure law and order situation in T.N., Vasan urges Stalin

Published - July 31, 2024 05:08 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

TMC (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan | Photo Credit: RAGU R

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should focus on maintaining the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu by eradicating narcotic drug menace and ensuring safety of members of the public, including politicians, TMC (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan said on Tuesday

Mr. Vasan alleged in a statement that “in the DMK’s rule, acts of theft, robbery, murder, and sexual assault were happening everyday in Tamil Nadu. Moreover, attacks on politicians have increased as well. Recently, three persons from various political parties were murdered on the same day.”

“It has come to the light that the students, the youth, the women and the elderly are affected daily by anti-social elements. Prevalence of narcotic drugs are on the rise in and around educational institutions. I urge the Chief Minister attention to ensure law and order situation in the State,” he added.

