Focus on industries, CM urges entrepreneurs

We welcome industries and also give importance to the MSMEs, says Stalin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday said entrepreneurs should focus on new industries while consolidating their position in the existing sectors.

In the wake of the pandemic, entrepreneurs should equip themselves to face new challenges.

Inaugurating ISBACON 2022, the 14th annual conference of Indian Science and Technology Entrepreneurs Parks and Business Incubator Association (ISBA) in Chennai, Mr. Stalin said: “We welcome major industries. At the same time, we are giving importance to MSMEs.”

Recalling how the erstwhile DMK government under the then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi set up the TIDEL Park after realising that computers would provide employment to the youth in the future, Mr. Stalin said: “Gone are the days when we created software for foreign companies.”

Youth in the country have already exhibiting their talents in Fintech, Edutech, Mediatech, and health tech, Mr. Stalin said but contended they should not be satisfied with their achievements and should look for more objectives. Minister for MSME T.M. Anbarasan and senior officials participated.