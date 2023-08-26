Focus on holistic development of Cauvery delta districts, T.N. CM Stalin urges officials

August 26, 2023 04:42 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

Officials in the Cauvery delta districts should focus on holistic development of the region by promoting industries along with agriculture, said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on Saturday.

Chairing a meeting with district collectors and officials from Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, and Nagapattinam to review the implementation of developmental and welfare measures at Nagapattinam Collectorate, Mr. Stalin said along with agricultural growth, the need of the hour is to concentrate on the overall development of these districts by promoting industries.

To achieve holistic development in the delta districts, the State government has been implementing various schemes to improve infrastructure and promote trade, and commerce. However, the success of any scheme lies in the periodic review of its implementation to fulfil its objectives. The district collectors should bring to the notice of the government, area-specific needs of the region, he said.

During the review meeting, the Chief Minster also urged officials to give special focus to the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), Kalaignarin All Village Integrated Agriculture Development Programme, Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam, Chief Minister’s Rural Road Development Scheme and the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme.

The CM said officials should take steps to increase the number of employable days under MGNREGS and pay special attention to the blocks where the cropping area has come down. With a special focus on the cultivation of fruits and vegetables, measures should be taken to increase agricultural production along with proper marketing avenues for farm products through the e-NAM portal to ensure profitable prices for farmers, he said.

Mr. Stalin also expressed concern over the reduction in the area under coconut cultivation in several taluks in delta districts due to various factors such as natural disasters and reduction in farm income and urged officials to devise plans to improve this.

High malnutrition levels

“Data shows that the number of children with malnutrition is high in these districts, and officials should approach this issue with compassion,” the Chief Minister observed. He also flagged the condition of urban roads and the pass percentage of students in class 10 in the district. “There is not much improvement in the condition of urban roads in Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvarur districts. Road work should be completed before the upcoming northeast monsoon season to avoid distress to distress of road users. Mayiladuthurai district remains poor in the pass percentage of class 10 students. Officials have to put in place corrective measures to improve this by the next academic year,” he said.

The CM also directed the officials to focus on disbursing loans and other credit facilities to beneficiaries, particularly to the women self-help groups, for their economic upliftment.

Ministers K.N. Nehru, I. Periyasamy, E.V. Velu, M.R.K. Panneerselvam, Udhayanidhi Stalin, S. Regupathy, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Siva. V. Meyyanathan, T.R.B. Rajaa, and secretaries of various departments and other officials participated.

Later, Mr. Stalin met the best performing government employees and members of non-governmental organisations in Nagapattinam district and felicitated them.

