Focus on flood prevention, Vellore Collector tells officials

Priority should be given to prevention when it comes to managing floods, District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundram said here on Wednesday.

He addressing an inter-departmental zonal meeting of officials from various State government departments at the Collectorate.

He released a booklet listing flood-prone areas and steps to be taken by the respective officials to prevent floods there.

A training module for officials and a booklet containing details of officials from various government departments was released on the occasion. Each official should be aware of his role and responsibility during a disaster and they should be in touch with their higher officials, said Mr. Sundram.

‘Conduct a survey’

“They should take a detailed survey of all the waterbodies/water courses and other channel details and encroachment found should be informed to the respective tahsildar or Collector immediately for further course of action.”

Similarly, the officials should chalk out programmes to create awareness among people about their quick response in times of rain-related issues, the Collector added. Ranipet Sub-Collector K. Elambahavath and personal assistant to District Collector Dakshyini were present.